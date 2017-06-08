RANCID: 5 Gratis-Songs zum neuen Album „Trouble Maker“
Das neue RANCID Album „Trouble Maker“ erscheint am 9. Juni 2017 auf Hellcat Records. Fünf Songs gibt es schon jetzt gratis zum reinhören.
Die kalifornische Punk-Ikonen RANCID veröffentlichen am Freitag ihr neuens Studioalbum „Trouble Maker“ (Hellcat Records/Epitaph).
Mittlerweile stehen ganze 5 Songs vorab zum Anhören bereit:
Live wird die Band um Tim Armstrong und Lars Frederiksen im Juni die Bühnen des Hurricane/Southside Festivals rocken:
23.06.17: Hurricane Festival
24.06.17: Southside Festival
Rancid Trouble Maker Track List:
01. Track Fast
02. Ghost of a Chance
03. Telegraph Avenue
04. An Intimate Close Up Of A Street Punk Trouble Maker
05. Where I’m Going
06. Buddy
07. Farewell Lola Blue
08. All American Neighborhood
09. Bovver Rock and Roll
10.Make it Out Alive
11. Molly Make Up Your Mind
12. I Got Them Blues Again
13. Beauty of the Pool Hall
14. Say Goodbye to Our Heroes
15. I Kept a Promise
16. Cold Cold Blood
17. This is Not the End
18. We Arrived On Time (bonus)
19. Go On Rise Up (bonus)
