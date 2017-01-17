Walls of Jericho mit euem Video zu „Forever Militant“

WALLS OF JERICHO veröffentlichen ihre neueste und mit Spannung erwartete Platte via Napalm Records.

Gerade rechtzeitig zur Europäische EMP Persistence Tour zusammen mit Suicidal Tendencies und Agnostic Front, um nur ein paar von diesem Killer-Line-Up zu nenne, veröffentlichte die Band ein brandneues Musikvideo mit dem Track „Forever Militant ‚! Hier seht ihr das Video:

WALLS OF JERICHO kommentiert das Video folgendermaßen:

“We shot this over the summer of 2016 at With Full Force Festival as a headliner of the main stage. The band really wanted to show the world what our live shows are live no matter what stage we play big or small. Getting ready to support Suicidal Tendencies in 2017 brings us back to Europe in a large club setting and we can’t be more excited to see everyone up close and more personal. “Forever Militant” is a stand out track on our new album so be ready to see us play this song every night on The Persistence Tour.“

WALLS OF JERICHO @ EMP Persistence Tour 2017:

18.01.17 DE – Berlin / Astra Kulturhaus

19.01.17 PL – Warsaw / Progresja

20.01.17 CZ – Brno / Sono

21.01.17 DE – Dresden / Eventwerk

22.01.17 BG – Torhout / De Mast

23.01.17 DE – Hamburg / Grosse Freihet

24.01.17 DE – Wiesbaden / Schlachthof

25.01.17 DE – Munich / Backstage Werk

26.01.17 IT – Milano / Live Club

27.01.17 CH – Lausanne / Les Docks

28.01.17 DE – Oberhausen / Turbinenhalle

29.01.17 UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town